The future of the movie experience: AMC versus MoviePass

The streaming wars continue to revolutionize how consumers are able to get their content, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy movies. Platforms like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube are putting the pressure on theaters to find a way to keep customers to enjoy the movie going experience.

One solution: Bring the subscription model to the theaters.

Both AMC Theaters and MoviePass offer their own unique plans, but which one is better? And can this model last?

Jon Fortt sits down with Ed Lee of the NY Times, AMC CEO Adam Aron and MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe to discuss the changing landscape of the movie business. Plus, CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins from Sun Valley.

