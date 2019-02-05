President Donald Trump reportedly plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam at the end of February, according to a report in Politico.

The president told television anchors earlier in the day that he would announce details of the summit during his State of the Union address. The president said that the meeting will take place Feb. 27 and 28, according to the outlet.

The U.S. Department of State referred CNBC to the White House. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The summit would be the second between the two men. Kim and Trump met in Singapore last year, marking the first bilateral meeting between leaders of the two countries.

After the summit, the president declared that North Korea's nuclear arsenal no longer posed a threat to the United States. Experts said at the time that it was not clear that such an optimistic claim was warranted.

Progress has been limited in the time since the Sinapore summit. North Korea is reportedly still working on new missile development projects. The rogue state remains the only country to test nuclear weapons this century.

In 2017, North Korea launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and threatened to send more missiles into the waters near Guam.

Since 2011, Kim has fired more than 90 missiles and conducted four nuclear weapons tests, which is more than his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, launched over a period of 27 years.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.