Watch: Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union

Stacey Abrams, who lost her bid to become the first black female governor of Georgia last year, will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Read more: Families are being 'crushed' by Republican leadership, Stacey Abrams says

Abrams is being floated as a possible contender for the U.S. Senate in 2020 as Democrats push her to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue, a Trump ally.

She is the first black woman to deliver the address in the 53-years that a formal response to the State of the Union has been customary.

"I plan to deliver a vision for prosperity and equality, where everyone in our nation has a voice and where each of those voices is heard," Abrams, the former Democratic Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, said in a statement.

Abrams refused to officially concede after losing to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the fall. She acknowledged that Kemp would be governor but alleged that voter suppression tainted the democratic process.