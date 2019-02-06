4 of the 5 most affordable retirement spots are in this state

Seniors using digital device
Alexander Nicholson | DigitalVision | Getty Images

When 55places.com, an online resource for active adult communities in the U.S., identified the most affordable places to retire in 2019, one sun-drenched state — Florida — stood out by landing four of the top five spots, if not the No. 1 perch itself, which goes to the most populous city in a much chillier Midwestern state. Scroll down to see for yourself.

To craft its list, 55places considered the cost of living, median home prices, state tax laws, local health-care options, the availability of 55-plus communities and public transit options. According to the site, "the cities named not only offer reasonable housing costs, but also provide exciting amenities and healthy living options."

  • 5. Daytona Beach, Florida

    Median home price: $159,000
    Sales tax rate: 6.5 percent
    State income tax: 0 percent
    Public transit: Votran (bus)

    Spring breakers and speed demons might come to mind before retirees when you think of Daytona Beach, on northeast Florida's Atlantic coast, yet this sunny city of more than 61,000 is an affordable option for seniors. Leisure is king here, with beaches and golf courses galore. Craving history and culture? The resort town is also just an hour south of St. Augustine, oldest city in the U.S.

    Buildings By Sea Against Cloudy Sky
    Andras Szada / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

  • 4. Jacksonville, Florida

    Median home price: $210,900
    Sales tax rate: 7 percent
    State income tax: 0 percent
    Public transit: Jacksonville Transportation Authority (bus, monorail, ferry, shuttle)

    Florida's most populous city is the hub of a 1.6 million-person metropolitan region. This is big city living, albeit with a definite Southern flair and grace. Jacksonville probably comes out tops among the top five for public transportation options, given the JTA's extensive and varied commuting options, including the futuristic Skyway monorail. As you'd imagine, the health-care, entertainment, continuing education and dining landscapes are world-class.

    USA, Florida, Jacksonville skyline
    Henryk Sadura | Tetra images | Getty Images

  • 3. Lakeland, Florida

    Median home price: $194,500
    Sales tax rate: 7 percent
    State income tax: 0 percent
    Public transit: Citrus Connection (bus)

    One hour's drive southwest of Orlando, Lakeland is hot, humid and wet in the summer but mild and sunny the rest of the year. The city boasts seven historical districts packed with preserved homes and structures. And, as you might suspect given Lakeland's name, it's home to 38 named lakes, as well as many other unnamed bodies of water. The largest lake is 2,550-acre Lake Parker.

    Wikimedia

  • 2. Ocala, Florida

    Median home price: $184,990
    Sales tax rate: 7 percent
    State income tax: 0 percent
    Public transit: Ocala SunTran (bus)

    Just under 1.5 hours by car north of Orlando, this one-time All America City Award title holder (1995) boasts a dry season each October through May that features mild temperatures and uninterrupted sunshine. The city's Historic District features many preserved historic homes, East Fort King Street is rife with classic Victorian architecture and many local sites, such as the Coca Cola Building and Union Train Station are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

    Excel23/Wikimedia

  • 1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

    Median home price: $224,900
    Sales tax rate: 6.5 percent
    State income tax: 0 percent
    Public transit: Sioux Area Metro (bus)

    Surprise! We're not in Florida anymore. Despite the colder weather, Sioux Falls — population 187,200 or so — keeps attracting new residents, posting a 22 percent population jump from 2000 to 2010. This full-fledged city is not only affordable, it's also jam-packed with culture, sports, dining and events venues.

    Sioux Falls, SD
    Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images

