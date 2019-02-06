When 55places.com, an online resource for active adult communities in the U.S., identified the most affordable places to retire in 2019, one sun-drenched state — Florida — stood out by landing four of the top five spots, if not the No. 1 perch itself, which goes to the most populous city in a much chillier Midwestern state. Scroll down to see for yourself.

To craft its list, 55places considered the cost of living, median home prices, state tax laws, local health-care options, the availability of 55-plus communities and public transit options. According to the site, "the cities named not only offer reasonable housing costs, but also provide exciting amenities and healthy living options."

Sources: 55places.com, Zillow.com, Avalara.com