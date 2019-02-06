A study of 20,000 people reveals employees motivated by this 1 factor are less likely to quit

What motivates you at work? It's a question we hear often, and our answers are vital to how successful we become in reaching our goals.

At LeadershipIQ, the workplace training and research company I founded, we created an online assessment survey to determine the single biggest motivation driver that keeps employees happy in their jobs. Using data from more than 20,000 people surveyed, we discovered that there are five major types of motivations that drive employee actions at work:

Achievement-people want to excel and continually reach for a higher level of personal best. Power-driven people want to take charge and make decisions that impact others. Affiliation-driven people want to build harmonious relationships and feel accepted by others. Security-driven people want to maintain continuity, consistency and predictability. Adventure-driven people want to seek risk, change and uncertainty.

While no type is inherently better the other, the results showed that achievement-driven people are 44 percent more likely to love and stay in their jobs.