According to Ancestry, I've suddenly become a lot more British

The first time I took a $99 DNA test on Ancestry.com, I learned that my ancestors were once scattered across Europe. I had descendants from the Iberian Peninsula, which includes Spain and Portugal, and Scandinavia, as well as ties to Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe.

That test was in 2017. But Ancestry emailed me this month to say it had a few updates to my report. I logged back into my account to find that I'm now mostly British, about one-fifth Jewish and basically nothing else. I never submitted another spit sample, so these new results were based on the same raw DNA data.

I, like the rapper 21 Savage, had become a lot more British.

My original report indicated that 8 percent of my ancestry came from Great Britain, but that number was now 71 percent. Iberia and Scaninavia no longer showed up.