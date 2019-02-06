Alphabet's Verily is building a high-tech rehab campus to combat opioid addiction

Verily, Alphabet's life science division, is building a tech-focused rehab campus in Dayton, Ohio to combat the opioid crisis.

Verily will join two health networks, Kettering Health Network and Premier Health, to create a nonprofit named OneFifteen. The organization will deploy a tech-enabled system of care to treat substance abuse, including a behavioral health treatment center, rehabilitation housing and wrap-around services.

Verily's technology will integrate the facility and use analytics to measure the effectiveness of various interventions.

Clinical care will be provided d by an operating partner of OneFifteen, Samaritan Behavioral Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Premier Health.

OneFifteen will begin seeing individuals for inpatient and outpatient care in the Spring of 2019. The full campus is expected to be completed in 2020.

"In Montgomery County, Ohio, healthcare providers and public services are at the front lines of what many have termed 'ground zero' for the opioid epidemic and are meeting success by taking action through thoughtful public alliances to stem the tide of overdoses in their communities," Verily said in a press release announcing the new initiative.