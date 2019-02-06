Futures Now

Analyst who was behind a bearish bitcoin note now predicts a comeback

Traders debate whether major firms will revive interest in bitcoin
Traders debate whether major firms will revive interest in bitcoin   

Bitcoin fever could return to Wall Street.

The J.P. Morgan analyst behind a report that found major firms are losing interest in cryptocurrencies isn't ruling out renewed interest.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote on December 15 that participation by financial institutions in bitcoin trading was fading. On Tuesday, he said on CNBC's "Futures Now" that the situation is likely temporary.

According to Panigirtzoglou, the firms should renew interest in crypocurrencies as stability grows.

"The stability that we are seeing right now in the cryptocurrency market is setting the stage for more participation by institutional investors in the future," he said. "The cryptocurrency market was a new market. It went through a bubble phase [and] the burst."

He expects the firms will begin re-entering the space as the importance of blockchain — the digital system that records cryptocurrency transactions — grows.

However, Panigirtzoglou contends it could be years away.

"The big obstacle is regulators right now," Panigirtzoglou said, adding that regulatory oversight is a "bit slow to realize."

During bitcoin's epic breakout year in 2017, it soared to $19,783.21. This week, it's been trading just under $3,500, a 140 percent plunge from its all-time high.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
CBOE Bitcoin Futures
---

More From Futures Now

Videos

Host Bio & Watch Now

Trader Bios

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...