Australian shares fall as investors await Trump's State of the Union address

Australian shares struggled for gains in early trade Wednesday as the country's benchmark ASX 200 traded down 0.16 percent.

The so-called Big Four banks stumbled followed gains in the previous session. Shares of ANZ were down 0.48 percent, Commonwealth Bank lost 0.23 percent, Westpac shed 0.56 percent and the National Australia Bank fell 0.36 percent. On Tuesday, banking stocks had gained after a special government-appointed inquiry into Australia's financial sector did not recommend breaking up any of the banks or interfering in the way they lend money.

Elsewhere, Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan while other major Asian markets remained closed for public holidays.

The session in Asia will follow gains on Wall Street overnight as investors await U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"Expectations are for the President to make comments on North Korea, the US economy, China trade talks and border security," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note. "The latter of course is the main focus for markets given that Trump has hinted at the possibility of declaring a national emergency (which would allow him to circumvent Congress) in order to fund his much desired wall along the Mexican border."

"The political ramifications from such an announcement (setting a precedence of governing through presidential decree) could rattle markets as it would further deteriorate an already tense relationship with a Democrat led Congress," Catril said.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, changed hands at 96.074, climbing from levels below 95.400 in the previous week.

The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, traded at 109.96 to the dollar while Australian dollar fetched $0.7235.