Chipotle shares jump after earnings, revenue beat

  • Chipotle reported fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday.
  • The fast-casual chain, under CEO Brian Niccol, has been investing in digital orders and marketing.
  • Last month, the company rolled out "lifestyle" bowls to cater to customers who wanted to stick to their New Year's resolutions on the keto or paleo diets.
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 6.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Chipotle on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company jumped 5 percent.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.72, adjusted, vs. $1.37 expected
  • Revenue: $1.23 billion vs. $1.194 billion expected
  • Same-store sales growth: 6.1 percent vs 4.49 percent expected

Net sales rose 10.4 percent to $1.23 billion, topping expectations of $1.19 billion.

