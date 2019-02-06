Chipotle shares jump after earnings, revenue beat

Chipotle on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company jumped 5 percent.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.72, adjusted, vs. $1.37 expected

Revenue: $1.23 billion vs. $1.194 billion expected

Same-store sales growth: 6.1 percent vs 4.49 percent expected

Net sales rose 10.4 percent to $1.23 billion, topping expectations of $1.19 billion.