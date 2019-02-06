Cramer's lightning round: 'I'm surprised' Canada Goose trades so badly—it's a buy   

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.: "I'm surprised that this stock acts so badly. I'm wondering if people feel like it's really that much of a winter play and it wasn't cold enough. [CEO] Dani Reiss is doing a remarkable job. The stock, at $55, is a buy. And, by the way, I think they're going to move into all sorts of new lines, and everyone's a little concerned they're going to come in and take that business away."

Yext Inc.: "I am not a Yext fan. But you know what? I'm not going to leave you high and dry, … so instead of Yext, let's change the letters around: I'm going to give you Yeti. I think Yeti's doing very well, and at $17 bucks, it's the right stock to own."

Idexx Laboratories Inc.: "The stock is like any growth stock. These got just annihilated. I will tell you that I think this is a great level to buy Idexx. And let me tell you I think Zoetis is very good, too. I think Elanco's a little too high."

Clean Harbors Inc.: "Clean Harbors is good. I'm not going to rave about it because … it has a bunch of disparate businesses. I wish it actually would split itself up at this point."

Wix.com Ltd.: "First of all, I want to congratulate you and your son — I think Wix is a great company. Second, I am a Wix client — full disclosure — at our restaurants. You cannot make great websites on the cheap, meaning without having a lot of money, unless you use Wix, which is monumental."

Nio Inc.: "No. We looked at Nio. Look, I'm recommending Alibaba again because it's, I think, a really good situation. I cannot recommend Nio."