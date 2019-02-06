France's Dassault Systemes quarterly revenue tops estimate

French software company Dassault Systemes said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue topped its guidance, driven by a strong performance by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue came in at 1.04 billion euros ($1.19 billion), compared with its revenue outlook of between 982 million euros and 1 billion euros.

"Many businesses… are going through what I call an industry renaissance," Bernard Charles, CEO of Dassault Systemes, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

Charles said digitization across a range of industries, and even some cities worldwide, was now considered "essential to save on reduced costs."

"But also, more importantly, to do things right (the) first time," he added.

The company also announced a contract with Airbus for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.