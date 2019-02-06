General Motors does not expect its electric vehicles to turn a profit for at least a few more years, CEO Mary Barra told investors on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. automaker repeated its commitment Wednesday to make its entire vehicle lineup "all-electric," but provided investors with few details of those plans on a conference call after GM reported fourth quarter earnings that beat expectations.

However, GM is clear that its electric vehicles won't make money until "early next decade," Barra said.

Making money off electric vehicles has long been considered a major challenge for automakers, which are pouring money into electric vehicle, EV, technology in the face of fluctuating oil prices, government initiatives to reduce carbon pollution and excitement over Tesla.