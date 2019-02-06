Chris Condon | US PGA TOUR | Getty Images
Davis and Dru Love compete in the final round of the MBNA Father/Son Challenge at ChampionsGate golf course, ChampionsGate, FL Sunday, December 4, 2005
Love Jr. passed away in a plane crash in 1988, but Love III and Dru have continued the family's father-son golfing legacy — both as team mates and as opponents.
In December 2018, they won the annual Father/Son Challenge in Orlando, Florida and, last month, they both competed for the winning title at the Singapore Open.
The pair insisted they don't let the game get in between them, but they admitted there are some "bragging rights" afterwards when one of them wins.
"Golf is an individual game," said Love III. "We might have a side bet, or we might have some family back and forth, but ultimately we're both in the tournament to win ... to beat everybody in the field, including your son or your dad."
