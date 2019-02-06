Janet Yellen: Possible next Fed move is a cut if globe continues to slow

Weakening economies in China and Europe is posing danger to an otherwise strong U.S. economy, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told CNBC in an interview Wednesday.

The former central bank head cited "slowing global growth" as the biggest threat to the economy over she watched over.

"The data from China has been recently weak, the European data has also come in weaker than expected," she told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Power Lunch" interview.

Yellen served in the top role from 2014-2018 and is now a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution.

