President Donald Trump is already starting to turn an extremely rare medical procedure into a key component of his re-election bid.

The president hopes to force Democrats to confront their support for late-term abortions, which are relatively unpopular among voters, in a race that otherwise features Democratic policy proposals that Americans overwhelmingly support, such as increased access to health care and higher taxes on the wealthy.

Pollsters say that Democrats should try to avoid the topic of late-term abortions. While taxes on top earners and Medicare for all poll at well over 50 percent approval, just a tenth of Americans consistently support abortion in the third trimester.

But shunning the subject could be difficult as the president uses the high profile of his office to accuse his opponents of standing by as children are murdered. And, on top of the president's own efforts, a vast network of anti-abortion groups has pledged to come out in full force to mobilize their base in the lead-up to Election Day.

"The pro-life movement is energized," said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, America's largest anti-abortion group. "We are going to be encouraging our volunteers, our people in every community, to make people aware that the end game [for Democrats] is abortion with no limits for nine months."