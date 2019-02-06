Miami estate sells for a record $50 million

An estate on Indian Creek Island sold for $50 million, making it the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the Miami area, according to people familiar with the deal.

The property, at 3 Indian Creek Island Road, was not officially listed but had sold in 2012 for $47 million. At the time, that marked a record for the most expensive home ever sold in Miami-Date County. So with the current sale, the home will have set the Miami record twice.

The sale comes as the real estate market in South Florida has gotten off to a strong start of the year, helped in part by the new tax law that makes it more attractive to live in low-tax states.

The names of the buyer and seller of Indian Creek weren't disclosed. The buyer of the property in 2012 was an LLC, and was purchased by a Russian businessman, according to news reports.