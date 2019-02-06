Music streaming service Spotify to buy podcast producers Gimlet Media and Anchor

Music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday announced plans to acquire privately held podcast producers Gimlet Media and Anchor.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"These acquisitions will meaningfully accelerate our path to becoming the world's leading audio platform, give users around the world access to the best podcast content, and improve the quality of our listening experience as well as enhance the Spotify brand," Daniel Ek, Spotify co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

