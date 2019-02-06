Tech

Snap adds TikTok, one of the hottest social networking apps, to its list of competitors

  • Snap on Wednesday added TikTok to the list of companies it considers to be competitors, according to a company filing.
  • TikTok is an up-and-coming social app that is owned by China-based company ByteDance.
  • TikTok allows users to make short videos set to popular music.
Evan Spiegel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Snap Inc., stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the company's initial public offering on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Snap has added a new foe to its growing list of competitors.

The company on Wednesday added TikTok, an up-and-coming social app that is owned by China-based company ByteDance, to the list of companies that it considers to be competitors, according to a company filing with the SEC. TikTok joins a list of Snap competitors that includes top name likes Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, among others.

TikTok is an app that lets users watch and create short videos that are set to popular songs. The app has drawn comparisons to Vine, the once popular video app that was owned and shut down by Twitter.

The app currently ranks No. 3 on the Apple's U.S. App Store's list of top free apps, behind only Instagram and YouTube. TikTok, which is known as Douyin in China, has a reported 500 million monthly active users across the globe.

This isn't the first time a major U.S. social company took notice of TikTok. In November, Facebook released Lasso, an app that copies many of TikTok's features.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.
Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap .

