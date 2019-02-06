These stocks are the biggest winners and losers from Trump's State of the Union

President Donald Trump, in his second State of the Union address, called for a bipartisan infrastructure push on Tuesday night as well as for lower drug prices.

These efforts make shares of infrastructure-related companies as the winners of the address while leaving drug stocks as the biggest losers. Two other winners from the speech include defense stocks and the broader stock market.

"Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure," Trump told Congress and government leaders. "I know that Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill, and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment."

"This is not an option. This is a necessity," Trump added. During his presidential campaign, Trump called for spending $1.5 trillion over a decade for infrastructure projects, but major funding has not been forthcoming.

Wall Street strategists said ahead of the speech that stocks like Vulcan Materials, Jacobs Engineering and Fluor Corp could get a boost if Trump pushed for greater infrastructure spending.

However, the odds of a big infrastructure-spending bill being approved by both chambers of Congress are still considered slim. Unless "President Trump specifically backs raising the gasoline or corporate tax rate, it is unlikely to see an agreement on a large deal," Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas Research Partners, wrote in a note.