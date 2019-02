The Tacoma has led the mid-size pickup segment in sales in the U.S. for the last 14 years, and the company is anxious to hold onto that crown. Ford just brought back the Ranger mid-size pickup truck, and Chevrolet has been successful with its Colorado.

Even Jeep is getting into action. Fiat Chrysler's brand known mostly for sport utility vehicles launched the Gladiator pickup at the Los Angeles Auto Show late last year. As the historical leader in the segment, Toyota has the most to lose.

The good news is this segment is growing overall, as the broader market turns toward utility vehicles. Mid-size pickup sales are expected to grow from about 3 percent of the total market in 2018 to 4 percent by 2021, according to data from LMC Automotive, a firm that tracks the auto industry.