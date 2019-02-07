Activision Blizzard has lost half its value in 4 months, but traders are betting big ahead of earnings next week

Activision Blizzard has lost half its value in just four months, but traders are betting big on the stock ahead of next week's earnings.

Shares of the video-gaming giant slid just over 10 percent during Wednesday's session after competitors Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive posted disappointing earnings.

But investors are betting the quarter might have been a better one for Activision Blizzard, which reports next Tuesday after the close.

On Wednesday traders bought more than 16,000 Activision Blizzard calls at the February 46 strike price, according to Investitute co-founder Jon Najarian.