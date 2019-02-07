US Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor Fed speeches

The Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the biggest challenges to the U.S. economy are sluggish productivity and a widening wealth gap. The chair of the Fed spoke at a town hall in Washington D.C. and asked for more political action to address income inequality.

On Thursday, at 8.15 a.m. ET the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at the University of Texas. At 7:30 p.m. ET, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will address the 57th Winter Institute in St. Cloud.

On the data front, investors are likely to monitor initial job claims at 8.30 a.m. ET and consumer credit numbers at 3 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in 4-week bills, $35 billion in 8-week bills and $19 billion in 30-year bonds.