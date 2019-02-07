Swedish financial technology start-up Tink says it's raised 56 million euros ($64 million) in a funding round aimed at fueling its expansion plans.

The funding exercise values Tink at approximately 240 million euros ($273 million), a person familiar with the deal told CNBC on the condition of anonymity as the valuation has not been publicly announced.

The Stockholm-based firm, which is backed by European banks SEB, Nordea and ABN AMRO, offers an app for people to get a snapshot of how they're spending across all their bank accounts.

But it also licenses its technology to banks with partnership deals, through which it either integrates its platform with their apps or helps them develop new standalone apps.

For instance, the company joined forces with ABN AMRO to help the Dutch lender create a new financial management app called Grip.

Tink said Thursday it had picked up fresh capital in a venture round that was led by Insight Venture Partners, with backing from SEB, Nordea's venture capital arm and ABN AMRO's corporate venture fund.

Christian Clausen, former chief executive of Nordea, and Nikolay Storonsky, co-founder and chief executive of fintech start-up Revolut, also invested in the company.