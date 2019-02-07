This was the best earnings season ever for options traders, according to Goldman

A options strategy this earnings season would have netted short-term traders an eye-popping 88 percent return, according to Goldman Sachs. That's the largest return since they started tracking this method nine years ago and well above the 11 percent return it typically yields.

"We find that stocks have traded up on earnings, even in a challenging market backdrop and when macro has slowed," Goldman equity derivatives strategists Katherine Fogertey and John Marshall wrote Thursday. "This magnitude of earnings move is higher than we have observed since the financial crisis."

The strategy is to buy the closest out of the money call option five days ahead of a company's fourth-quarter earnings report and then selling it a day after. Call options are a contract giving investors the right to buy a stock at a strike price within a set period of time. So if the underlying stock price jumps above the strike price (e.g., following a positive earnings result), the trader profits on the difference between the strike price and the market price, the premium, excluding the cost of the option.

That strategy has paid off so far this season, with nearly 70 percent of reporting S&P 500 companies posting better-than-expected profit. The reward for topping estimates has been sizable with big moves coming off those beats. As CNBC noted earlier this month, the average stock performance in reaction to earnings was the best in nine years.

To be sure, options are a contract and can expire worthless so this strategy is not for the faint of heart and mostly used by sophisticated traders who can afford the risk.