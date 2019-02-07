The company's privacy policy says it collects, "the web pages you view (including the date and time ... and the subject of the ads you click or scroll over."

Kasdan pointed out that the policy allows third parties to access information to display ads or link your activity to social media.

"We have added certain features to our websites and mobile applications that allow social networks (such as Facebook, Twitter ...) to track the activities of their members," the policy says.

Starbucks says the privacy of its customers is important.

"We regularly evaluate all policies to make sure we're protecting their best interests. We strive to be transparent in how we engage with and use this information to personalize our customer experience; we do not sell information to advertising companies. You'll also note that the terms of our policy provide customers options for choosing to share information with us as well as the ability to opt-out or modify what information we access, with their consent. If customers have any questions about our privacy policy, we encourage them to contact us directly," said Starbucks spokeswoman Maggie Jantzen in an email.

Governments are beginning to regulate how companies gather data. Last year, the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, went into effect in Europe, requiring companies that collect data in European Union countries to clean up their policies for those consumers.

"GDPR basically says if a company is going to collect the private data of an EU citizen, it needs to do some things with that data that it may not have been doing before," Vecci said. "It needs to … delete the data when it's no longer needed. Those companies need to make sure that only the right people have access to that data and that it's not exposed."

California has a similar law going into effect next year, and other states may follow suit.

In the meantime, Urbelis and Kasdan say you should read the privacy policy before clicking to accept.

"These aren't negotiated agreements … these are sort of offered as is by these companies … if you don't want to agree to it you can't change it on an individual basis," Kasdan said. "The recourse is to not use the product or service. But I think you can also make some noise."