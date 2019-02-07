Societe Generale: Full-year profit comes in at 3.9 billion euros vs. 2.8 billion euros in 2017

Societe Generale posted its full-year net profit of 3.9 billion euros ($ 4.43 billion) for the final quarter of 2018.

The bank's full-year performance came in line with the average forecast of 3.85 billion euros.

The French lender's fourth-quarter net profit jumped nine-fold to 624 million.

In comparison, in the last quarter of 2017, the bank saw a net income of 69 million euros. For the full 2017, net income stood at 2.8 billion euros.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back in for details.