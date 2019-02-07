Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dunkin' Brands, Sonos, Chipotle & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

Dunkin' Brands – Shares of the restaurant operator dropped nearly 5 percent after the company reported revenue that missed estimates. Bad news also came from its U.S. comparable sales, which were flat compared to a consensus Refinitiv estimate of a 1.6 percent gain. For quarterly earnings, Dunkin' Brands beat estimates by three cents.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Chipotle stock surged a whooping 14 percent after the restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.72 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37. Chipotle benefited from increased customer traffic during the quarter and a spike in online orders.

Sonos – Shares of the audio company dropped 12 percent after the company announced that CFO Michael Giannetto plans to retire. While Giannetto will be around until Sonos finds a successor, his loss comes as the company's growth in Europe is slowing.

SunTrust – Shares of SunTrust jumped more than 7 percent following the announcement that BB&T is combining with the bank in a $66 billion merger of equals, the biggest bank deal since the financial crisis. The combined bank will become the sixth largest U.S. bank by assets, squeezing in between U.S. Bancorp and PNC.

Twitter – Twitter stock fell 10 percent provided a weaker-than-expected forecast for 2019, with first quarter-revenue growing less than analysts estimated. Twitter also said it will change the way it reports active user data.

Cardinal Health — Shares of Cardinal Health rose more than 6 percent after the pharmaceutical distributor earned an adjusted $1.29 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 20 cents. Revenue also beat estimates, and Cardinal Health also raised its full-year forecast.

Hanesbrands — The clothing company was on track for its best trading day in a decade on Thursday after its fourth quarter results topped Wall Street's expectations. Shares rallied more than 17 percent, bringing its year-to-date gains to more than 44 percent.

GrubHub — The food-delivery company fell more than 9 percent, hitting a new 52-week low and on track for its biggest loss in three years. The company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results and forecasted full-year earnings below Wall Street consensus estimates.

Snap-On — Shares of the tool-maker slid 6 percent after the company posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue. The company's CEO cited near-term headwinds "in a range of environments," but sees progress in emerging markets like India.

iRobot – iRobot shares are up more than 10 percent after reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. The advanced technology company's quarterly adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share, versus consensus estimates of 50 cents per share. iRobot also issued 2019 guidance that is stronger than expected.

Match Group — Match Group shares rose more than 6 percent after the dating service company beat its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Tinder, one of the dating apps the company operates, added 233,000 net new paying members on a sequential basis during the quarter.

—CNBC's Kate Rooney , Michael Sheetz and Isabel Soisson contributed to this report.