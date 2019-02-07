Want a job at Google or Amazon? These 4 (little-known) resume tricks can help you get hired

Hiring managers want to bring in people who vibe well with the company's organizational culture. The most successful companies have well-established core values, so it's important to do your research and submit a resume that aligns with their values. Take Google, for example: One tour around their quirky offices and you can see how much the company emphasizes creativity and autonomy. That means you'll want to paint yourself as someone who shares their same core values. Instead of describing situations where you've micromanaged subordinates in the past, you're far better off mentioning the times you empowered your team to succeed on their own.

Peter Yang is a career expert and the CEO of Resume Writing Services, the parent company of ResumeGo. Before that, he worked as a manager and recruiter for more than 20 years. His work has also appeared in Inc. and Glassdoor. Follow Peter on Twitter @ThePeterYang .

