Want a job at Google or Amazon? These 4 (little-known) resume tricks can help you get hired

If you want to work at major tech company, be prepared to stand in line. Millions of applications are submitted every year, yet sadly, most of them never make it into the hands of a hiring manager – all thanks to a poorly written resume.
Resume writing is meticulous and painstaking process, but after working with applicants throughout my 20+ years of HR experience (and as the co-founder of ResumeGo), I've seen that many do go off to land great jobs at companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon. There are four simple rules to writing a job-winning resume, and following them could significantly improve your chances of getting hired: