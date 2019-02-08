Hillary Clinton says Nancy Pelosi is proving that 'it often takes a woman to get the job done'

As a proud advocate for women's rights, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is invigorated by the wide-ranging, diverse community of people fighting for progress and change.

Addressing the 2019 MAKERS Conference, an event that looks at accelerating the women's movement, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said that she's seeing more women coming together to rewrite old rules, than at any other point in her life.

"I am energized and encouraged by the diverse group of women everywhere who are speaking out — speaking out against inequality, and bigotry, and racism, and homophobia, and organizing to create change in their communities and our country. Refusing to give in to cynicism or fear," Clinton said in a video statement broadcast at the conference Thursday.