Closing The Gap

Hillary Clinton says Nancy Pelosi is proving that 'it often takes a woman to get the job done'

Lawmakers react to US President Donald Trump's acknowledgement of an increased presence of women in the workforce and on Capitol Hill during his State of the Union address on February 5, 2019.
MANDEL NGAN | AFP | Getty Images
As a proud advocate for women's rights, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is invigorated by the wide-ranging, diverse community of people fighting for progress and change.

Addressing the 2019 MAKERS Conference, an event that looks at accelerating the women's movement, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said that she's seeing more women coming together to rewrite old rules, than at any other point in her life.

"I am energized and encouraged by the diverse group of women everywhere who are speaking out — speaking out against inequality, and bigotry, and racism, and homophobia, and organizing to create change in their communities and our country. Refusing to give in to cynicism or fear," Clinton said in a video statement broadcast at the conference Thursday.

Hillary Rodham Clinton onscreen during The 2019 MAKERS Conference at Monarch Beach Resort on February 7, 2019 in Dana Point, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MAKERS | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
She went on to discuss how the political sphere had transformed. One woman she did make note of was Nancy Pelosi, who recently reclaimed her position as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The tidal wave of women and young people running for office is helping to build an America that's not only kinder, fairer, bigger-hearted, but safer, stronger, and more secure," Clinton said.

"And as Speaker Nancy Pelosi — doesn't that sound great — has proved yet again, it often takes a woman to get the job done."

Pelosi is the first woman in U.S. history to hold the position of House Speaker, and has returned to the role in 2019, after taking on the task between 2007 to 2011. With her recently-appointed role, Pelosi continues to make headlines in recent months, including for her negotiating skills in the recent government shutdown.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton join together to celebrate women's acheivements at the US Capitol, March 25, 2010 in Washington, DC.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Clinton's comments come as a record 127 women take almost a quarter of seats in Congress, and Democrats from different backgrounds announce their presidential campaigns for 2020, including Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Building upon her "the future is female" comments made for the 2017 MAKERS Conference, Clinton said Thursday that she believed "more fiercely than ever" that standing up for the rights and opportunities for women and girls is the "unfinished business of the 21st century."

