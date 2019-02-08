4 of the boldest business moves Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has ever made

As the richest man in the world, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos doesn't have to play it safe.

Bezos proved that Thursday when he published a post on Medium titled "No thank you, Mr. Pecker," referring to David Pecker, the chairman and CEO of American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer tabloid.

In the post, Bezos claims AMI bigwigs threatened to publish intimate photos of him — including a "below the belt selfie" — unless Bezos called off a private investigation into AMI that he'd funded after the Enquirer released private texts between Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

"Of course I don't want personal photos published," Bezos writes on Medium, "but I also won't participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks, and corruption.

"I prefer to stand up, roll this log over, and see what crawls out."

AMI told CNBC in a statement that what Bezos called blackmail were "in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him," but "in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims."

But Bezos' stance is not suprising; it's just the latest maneuver in a career characterized by bold moves, since long before he was worth $130.5 billion. While disrupting retail, Bezos has never been afraid to push boundaries with new products, take risks in new markets or prove wrong those who doubt him.

Here are four of the boldest business moves Jeff Bezos has made.