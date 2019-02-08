Amazon is reconsidering NY headquarters site because of local opposition, Washington Post reports

Amazon is reconsidering building one of its new headquarters in New York City after local opposition, according to a report by The Washington Post.

In November after a nearly year-long search, Amazon selected the Long Island City neighborhood of New York and the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, Va., as the two sites of its East Coast headquarters. The announcement was met almost immediately with protest by some New York City officials and residents who feared Amazon would take over the neighborhood, drive up prices and and push out existing residents and families.

Each of the new headquarters is intended to house 25,000 Amazon employees.

Amazon has yet to build or lease any space in Long Island City, and isn't expected to receive full approval from local governments until 2020, The Post reported citing unnamed sources. That makes walking back a deal relatively easy.

It's unclear what a Plan B for the headquarters would look like, after the spectacle that the first contest became. State and local governments offered tax incentives and other gifts in an attempt to sway the choice.

In addition to the planned developments in New York and Virginia, Amazon is also preparing a third investment in Nashville, Tennessee. It will become home to Amazon's East Coast operations hub and create 5,000 jobs.

In comparison to New York, Virginia and Tennessee have been largely welcoming of Amazon's plans.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.