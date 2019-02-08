Cramer's lightning round: I think you can buy some Home Depot and then wait

Home Depot Inc.: "I think Home Depot's stock has spent a lot of time in the penalty box. I know the chart's real bad. I think you buy some here, but then you've got to wait, because I know that [in] the housing market, many of those stocks are not that strong."

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "Normally, I would not recommend a stock on a takeover basis if I didn't like it on the fundamentals, but you're right. I don't understand; it's always a bridesmaid, never a bride. I agree with you. I don't think it's expensive and I think it's got some good technology. I'm on board with you."

U.S. Concrete Inc.: "[CEO] Bill Sandbrook is a good guy. We keep thinking there's going to be some infrastructure bill. I don't know. I watched that State of the Union address. Nobody seems to like anybody anymore anyway, so I don't know how it's going to get done. But I wouldn't sell it down here at $36 — too cheap. I bet you the real estate that they have their different trucks under is worth more than the current price of this stock, and I'm not kidding because I know some of their lots."

Constellation Brands Inc.: "Here's the problem, OK? You're buying Constellation, [which is] still primarily a beer company. Beer did not blow it out this year. Beer is a slowing category. This is the fastest grower in the slowing category, and one of the things we have learned on 'Mad Money' is if a category's slowing, nobody cares. They don't want it. Yes, they have their investment in Canopy [Growth]. Yes, it's a good way to play cannabis. But the beer category, as you will hear this week from Molson Coors, is not working."

Marathon Petroleum Corp.: "Look, we had some really good numbers from Phillips 66 today. Marathon doesn't report until April. [It has a] 3.3 percent yield. I like it. I think it's a buy."