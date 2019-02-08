Cardi B is nominated for five awards at the 61st GRAMMYs on Sunday, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

But the rapper isn't just known for her music. She's also made headlines for her opinions on everything from motherhood to politics and taxes.

She's not afraid to be transparent about her own finances, either: In July, she posted a screenshot of her bank account to Twitter after fans claimed Cardi B and her husband, recording artist Offset, must have leased their matching Lamborghinis rather than buying them outright.

Some fans implied that there was no way they could afford two of them.