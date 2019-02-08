Italian and French relations are falling apart fast. Here's why

France has now recalled its ambassador to Italy following months of escalating tension, but why has it got so heated between the two — normally cordial — European neighbors?

The latest verbal skirmish between the European countries came after Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio crossed the border to meet with the French anti-government protesters known as the "gilet jaunes" (yellow vests) just outside Paris.

Di Maio took to Twitter to say the "winds of change had crossed the Alps" before inviting the protesters to a follow-up meeting in Rome.

The 32-year-old is the leader of the Italian populist Five Star Movement (M5S) and sees the French protests, with its rural and working-class roots, as a natural ally to his own party's cause in Italy.