Jeff Bezos 1999 interview on Amazon before the dotcom bubble burst   

Jeff Bezos explained his ambitious vision for Amazon in a 1999 interview.

He made clear the company's focus was on "great customer service" and discussed his real estate strategy.

Bezos said, "There's no guarantee that Amazon.com can be a successful company. What we're trying to do is very complicated."

He added, "Scale is important to us and we're going to go after that kind of scale."

