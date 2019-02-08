Business News

Jeff Bezos 1999 interview on Amazon before the dotcom bubble burst

Jeff Bezos explained his ambitious vision for Amazon in a 1999 interview.

He made clear the company's focus was on "great customer service" and discussed his real estate strategy.

Bezos said, "There's no guarantee that Amazon.com can be a successful company. What we're trying to do is very complicated."

He added, "Scale is important to us and we're going to go after that kind of scale."

Watch the video above to hear from the founder and CEO of Amazon, before he became the richest man in the world.

