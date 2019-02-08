Republicans look to reclaim dozens of House seats in 2020 after midterm 'blue wave' wipeout

Republicans aim to gain ground in the House next year in part by trying to reclaim dozens of seats lost in November's midterm wipeout.

The House GOP's campaign arm released its 55 targeted districts for 2020 on Friday, as Republicans try to narrow or overcome the chamber's new Democratic majority. It includes 41 of the 43 seats Democrats flipped in 2018 as they won a House majority.

The National Republican Congressional Committee will put an emphasis on states where it suffered the most losses last year, including California, New Jersey and New York. The party will try to knock off freshman Democrats by portraying a leftward drift in the party — a strategy President Donald Trump has already embraced for his 2020 re-election campaign.

"Freedom or socialism — that's the choice in 2020," NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a statement. Republicans have pointed to proposals such as Medicare for all or dramatically higher tax rates on the wealthy, embraced by the more liberal wing of the House, to cast Democrats as socialists.

The House Democratic campaign arm has already outlined its initial listof 33 targets for 2020. It includes many highly educated or diverse districts, with a particular emphasis on Texas. Similar areas help to propel Democrats to the majority last year.

The party currently holds a 235-199 majority in the House after gaining a net 40 seats in November. (One seat, North Carolina's 9th District, is vacant amid an investigation into election fraud).

In response to the NRCC list, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Cole Leiter said Republicans "have a very long couple of years ahead of them" if they focus on policies such as repealing Affordable Care Act protections or cutting taxes for the wealthy. Democrats hope to "fortify and build" their majority, "and this list shows Republicans learned nothing" from the 2018 midterms, he added.

The NRCC has recently targeted Democrats in red districts — including 2018's most surprising winners in Reps. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Kendra Horn of Oklahoma — by tying them to the party's most liberal members. The group on Thursday hammered the Green New Deal, a sprawling plan to remake the U.S. economy and energy industry proposed by self-described democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The full list of NRCC targets for 2020 is below. The group said that Trump in 2016 carried 31 of the districts it is targeting.

Rep. Tom O'Halleran, AZ01

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, AZ02

Rep. TJ Cox, CA21

Rep. Katie Hill, CA25

Rep. Gil Cisneros, CA39

Rep. Katie Porter, CA45

Rep. Harley Rouda, CA48

Rep. Mike Levin, CA49

Rep. Jason Crow, CO06

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, FL07

Rep. Charlie Crist, FL13

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, FL26

Rep. Donna Shalala, FL27

Rep. Lucy McBath, GA06

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, IA01

Rep. Dave Loebsack, IA02

Rep. Cindy Axne, IA03

Rep. Sean Casten, IL06

Rep. Lauren Underwood, IL14

Rep. Cheri Bustos, IL17

Rep. Sharice Davids, KS03

Rep. Jared Golden, ME02

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, MI08

Rep. Haley Stevens, MI11

Rep. Angie Craig, MN02

Rep. Dean Phillips, MN03

Rep. Collin Peterson, MN07

Rep. Chris Pappas, NH01

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, NJ02

Rep. Andy Kim, NJ03

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, NJ05

Rep. Tom Malinowski, NJ07

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, NJ11

Rep. Susie Lee, NV03

Rep. Steven Horsford, NV04

Rep. Max Rose, NY11

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, NY18

Rep. Antonio Delgado, NY19

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, NY22

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, NM02

Rep. Kendra Horn, OK05

Rep. Peter DeFazio, OR04

Rep. Susan Wild, PA07

Rep. Matt Cartwright, PA08

Rep. Conor Lamb, PA17

Rep. Joe Cunningham, SC01

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, TX07

Rep. Colin Allred, TX32

Rep. Ben McAdams, UT04

Rep. Elaine Luria, VA02

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, VA07

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, VA10

Rep. Kim Schrier, WA08

Rep. Ron Kind, WI03



