Stocks to open lower | Mattel shares soar | Bezos accuses Enquirer of extortion

Expedia (EXPE) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.24 per share, 16 cents above estimates, while the travel website operator also saw revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Both gross bookings and hotel room nights jumped 11 percent during the quarter, and airline-related revenue was up 18 percent.
Skechers (SKX) beat estimates by eight cents with quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, though revenue came in slightly below forecasts. The footwear maker did have sales of $1.08 billion during the quarter, its highest ever.
Sony (SNE) announced its first-ever share buyback of $910 million, sending the stock surging. It was the second major Japanese company this week to announce a large buyback, with SoftBank having made a similar announcement earlier this week.
Visa (V) boosted its takeover bid for British payment company Earthport to just under $320 million, topping a bid by rival MasterCard (MA). Earthport had initially backed the MasterCard bid, but is now recommending the Visa offer. MasterCard said it is now considering its options.
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) paid $77 million in penalties for failing to meet 2016 model year fuel economy standards, according to Reuters. The automaker is among those who have been lobbying the White House to relax fuel economy requirements.
Gannett (GCI) is the target of a proxy fight, with hedge fund-backed newspaper owner Digital First Media seeking to replace a majority of the USA Today publisher's board members. Digital First owns about 7.5 percent of Gannett shares, and its action comes after its takeover bid was rejected by Gannett.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) reported a quarterly profit of $2.04 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67. Revenue also topped forecasts, with the company's stakes in Match Group (MTCH) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) helping boost its top line.
Wells Fargo (WFC) said most of its ATMs and online and mobile services are working once again, after a widespread outage yesterday.
AutoZone (AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) were both downgraded to "perform" from "outperform" at Oppenheimer, pointing to concerns about a cyclical slowdown for the auto parts retailers after a period of outperformance.