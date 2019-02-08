Stocks to open lower | Mattel shares soar | Bezos accuses Enquirer of extortion

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order next week that would ban Chinese telecommunication equipment from U.S. wireless networks, Politico reported late last night, citing three sources.



* Trump says he will not meet Chinese President Xi before March trade deal deadline (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of extortion. He claimed a lawyer for tabloid emailed his counsel with a threat to post sexual pictures he had sent via text to his girlfriend, including a so-called "dick pic." (CNBC)



* Bezos fell prey to stolen text messages — here's how to keep yours private (CNBC)

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican negotiator on a conference committee trying to keep government running past Feb. 15, said that he expects a deal on border security funding by Monday. (CNBC)

The U.S. Supreme Court stopped a Louisiana law imposing strict regulations on abortion clinics from going into effect. It was its first major test on abortion since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy last summer. (Reuters)

John Dingell, a gruff Michigan Democrat who entered the House of Representatives in 1955 and became the longest-serving member of Congress at 59 years, died on Thursday. He was 92. (Reuters)

Sears Holdings was granted a new lifeline as its sale to Chairman Eddie Lampert, through an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL Investments, was approved by a federal bankruptcy court judge. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) threatened to remove applications from the App Store if they record users' actions without their explicit permission. Expedia, Air Canada and Hollister were named as apps that infringed on Apple's guidelines. (CNBC)

Delta Air Lines' (DAL) new Airbus A220 jets have finally taken off, the carrier's latest offensive in the battle for business travelers. Delta is the first U.S. operator to offer the roomier, fuel-efficient planes. (CNBC)