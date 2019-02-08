US Treasury yields move lower amid anxiety over global growth

At around 4:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.6518 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9944 percent.

Market participants are likely to monitor remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly later in the session.

Daly's scheduled conference comes less than 24 hours after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said sluggish productivity and a widening wealth gap were the biggest challenges facing the U.S. over the next decade.

There are no major economic reports or Treasury auctions scheduled on Friday.

In oil markets, crude futures slipped on Friday, pulled lower by heightened worries over a global economic downturn.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, was trading at $61.57 a barrel Friday morning, down 0.1 percent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $52.46, down 0.4 percent.