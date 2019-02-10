A major port operator is planning to launch its first hyperloop for cargo in India

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, is launching its first hyperloop project in India, its chairman told CNBC Sunday.

Last year, DP World, UAE's state-owned port operator, signed a partnership with Virgin Hyperloop One to develop a cargo transporter. Now it's revealed its first project destination will be in the world's largest democracy.

"The first project will be in India, we signed an agreement and we are looking at how to test the project," company Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The company is "eager now today to go on the next step," bin Sulayem said, adding that "we are investing in something we believe is going to add value."