Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it rarely comes cheap. Consumers are expected to spend $20.7 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That's about $161.96 per consumer, a six percent increase over last year's $19.6 billion.

For some, Valentine's Day is the holiday for love. For businesses, it's an opportunity to hike up prices and capitalize on consumer spending. In other words, it's one of the worst times of the year to splurge. But if you play your cards right, it's more than possible to celebrate on a budget or, even better, leverage Valentine's Day to earn money. Here's how: