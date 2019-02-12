The 20 hottest job skills in 2019 that will get you hired

In this tight labor market, finding people with the right skills to get the job done can sometimes be more difficult than the skill itself. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. currently has more than 7 million unfilled positions. So while it's a great time to be looking for a job, it's imperative to have the 21st-century skills employers are looking for.
Freelancing platform Upwork today released its newest quarterly index of the 20 hottest skills in the U.S. job market, of which 17 are tech-related. The bigger surprise: 75 percent of the skills are brand new this quarter, proving real-time validation of current trends in the labor market and tech industry.
This rapid change highlights the importance of reskilling, said Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel. He added that since many "businesses might not be able to train up their workforce quickly enough," they are likely to depend on freelancers, who "are more likely than traditional employees to participate in skills-related education."
The top 20 fastest-growing job skills
Hadoop
Dropbox API
Genetic algorithms
Microbiology
Computational linguistics
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
Digital signal processing
Intercom
Interactive advertising
Invision
Employee training
Kubernetes
OAuth
Autodesk Revit
App store optimization
App usability analysis
Vue.js framework
Learning Management Solution consulting
3D scanning
React.js framework
Source: Upwork Skills Index
Here is a look at the biggest trends in the labor market and how these rapid changes are fueling the need for some of these new skills.