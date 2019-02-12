Tech Guide

You can now ask Siri to get you directions with Waze so you don't even have to open the app — here's how

  • Waze for iPhone was updated with Siri Shortcuts, which means you can now use Siri to automatically open Waze and start navigating.
  • You can say something like "Hey Siri, drive to work" and Siri will open Waze instead of Apple Maps.
  • CNBC's Todd Haselton shows you how to set up Waze to work with Siri Shortcuts.
Cropped shot of a handsome young man using the gps navigation on his cellphone while driving
Charday Penn | iStock | Getty Images
Cropped shot of a handsome young man using the gps navigation on his cellphone while driving

Google's Waze updated its iPhone app on Tuesday with support for Siri Shortcuts, which means you can now ask Siri to open Waze and find you directions somewhere without even picking up your phone. It's convenient if you're driving and want to use Waze instead of Apple Maps.

By the way, if you're new to Waze, ti's a great mapping service for drivers that a lot of people like better than Google Maps: it gathers data from other drivers to point out speed traps, and lets you report accidents and road closures so people know what routes to avoid. (Here's a primer onhow to get up and running).

Before we begin, make sure you have the latest version of Waze installed on your iPhone.

Now I'll show you how to set up a shortcut.

How to set work, home and favorite places in Waze

Set some favorite destinations in Waze before you begin.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Set some favorite destinations in Waze before you begin.

First, pick some some favorite destinations to store in Waze. To set one, do this:

  • Open Waze on your iPhone.
  • Tap the search button on the bottom-left.
  • Tap Favorites."
  • Choose "Add new favorite" or, if you haven't already, set the locations for where you work and where you live.

You can now set up Siri to navigate to work, home or your favorite places

Record where you want to go with Waze using Siri Shortcuts on your iPhone.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Record where you want to go with Waze using Siri Shortcuts on your iPhone.

Here's how to set that up:

  • Open Waze on your iPhone.
  • Tap the search button on the bottom-left.
  • Choose the Settings button on the top-left of the app.
  • Select "Voice and sound."
  • Choose "Siri Shortcuts."
  • You have several options for navigation, including voice controls. You can navigate to favorite places we stored in the last step, or to work or home.
  • Choose the shortcut you want to create, like "Drive to work."
  • Next, record yourself saying "drive to work.
  • Tap "Done."

Now, when you say "Hey Siri, drive to work," Siri will automatically open Waze and give you directions to work or any other destination you've recorded. That's it!

New Jersey mayor wages war with Waze
New Jersey mayor wages war with Waze   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GOOGL
---
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...