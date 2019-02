A Los Angeles home that billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought in 2014 and transferred to his ex-wife is now on the market for roughly $4.5 million.

The home is listed by real estate agency Hilton & Hyland, which describes it as a "sleek, stylish" mid-century modern home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. The house features floor-to-ceiling windows, a saltwater pool and spa, as well as views of the Pacific Ocean and the city.