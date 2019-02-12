EXCLUSIVE-Venezuelan Guaido's team to nominate its own Citgo board -sources

(Adds context, information on the board's role)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Advisers to Venezuelan Congress head Juan Guaido have proposed appointing executives Luisa Palacios, Angel Olmeta, Luis Urdaneta and Edgar Rincon to a transitional board for U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp, people close to the talks said on Tuesday.

The opposition leader and self-proclaimed president wants to secure control of the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan state-run PDVSA to finance his interim government. The U.S. and dozens of other nations have refused to recognize Nicolas Maduro as president, viewing his election last year to a second six-year term as fraudulent. Maduro in turn has denounced Guaido as a U.S. puppet who is seeking to foment a coup.

The new board, which has been expected for weeks, will be assigned specific tasks by Guaido's team to resolve internal disputes that have flared at the South American nation's most important foreign asset, the people said. Two top American executives currently working for Citgo, Art Klein and Rick Esser, also would join the board, the people said. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City and Mayela Armas in Caracas Editing by Phil Berlowitz)