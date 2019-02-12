Republican leader says U.S. Senate will vote on Green New Deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the U.S. Senate will vote on a "Green New Deal" introduced by Democrats that seeks to eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions within a decade.

The document unveiled last week marked the first formal attempt by lawmakers to define legislation to create big government-led investments in clean energy and infrastructure to transition the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)