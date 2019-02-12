The $4.8 trillion immigration issue that is being overlooked by Washington

As Congress and President Donald Trump continue to butt heads over a border wall and immigration policy, one of the main issues being overlooked is the contribution refugees and immigrant entrepreneurs have on the U.S. economy. When you pull back the curtain on the issue, the facts are mindblowing.

According to the National Immigration Forum, immigrant-owned businesses employ more than 19 million people and generate $4.8 trillion in revenue. They also play a key role in revitalizing neighborhoods, cities and regions that have seen economic decline.

The bottom line: Immigrants provide rocket fuel for small business on Main Street and for the Silicon Valley start-up universe.

Apart from the supply of skilled labor for the tech industry, and low-cost labor for family farms and retail businesses, immigrants have become key new business creators. A statistical analysis based on American Community Survey and the Survey of Small Business Owners has found that immigrants account for roughly 28 percent of small business owners in the U.S., and they are two times more likely to become entrepreneurs than native-born businessmen.