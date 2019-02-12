These sectors perform best after 'buyback blackout' periods

We are about three quarters of the way through Q4 earnings season.

That means the so-called "buyback blackout" window will end soon.

A "buyback blackout" is a period of several weeks around announcement of quarterly results when companies and their executives refrain from issuing any new share repurchases.

What happens in the month after the end of these periods?

Over the past 5 years, the Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare sectors have been top performers, according to a CNBC analysis using Kensho.

Each of those sectors have traded higher 100 percent of the time. They average around a 5 percent gain in just a month.