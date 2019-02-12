And the Number 1 cause of stress is ... money

If you can't sleep at night, chances are it's because of cash woes.

Money is many Americans' top worry, ranking higher than health, family and work, according to BlackRock's annual Global Investor Pulse survey.

But there can be some relief, BlackRock found. Those who are saving for a retirement feel better overall than those without a retirement savings plan, the study said.

"For too many people, investing and retirement planning are all about an intangible future," BlackRock President Robert Kapito said in a statement.

"But what we found is that there are immediate benefits for those who start early," he added. "Much as physical exercise has both short- and long-term benefits, focusing on retirement planning helps alleviate stress and improves your overall well-being today."