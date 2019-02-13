Review: The 2019 Lincoln Navigator Black Label is a brilliant return to American luxury roots

Our tester was a Black Label with the "yacht club" interior theme, which brings blue leather and light sun-bleached woods. No doubt, it's one of the most stunning interiors of any vehicle on sale today. It's well-designed, thoughtfully laid out and brimming with premium metals and woods. Paired with the lovely Chroma Crystal Blue paint, the Navigator is one of the most distinctive and stunning vehicles we've ever tested.

Fire it up and it continues to impress. You truly cannot hear the engine at idle with the only sounds at a stop coming from the slow inflation of the air bladders in the Navigator's massaging 30-way adjustable "perfect position" seats or the shockingly good Revel audio system. We've tested audio systems costing over $5,000 that didn't sound this great. Only Jaguar Land Rover's Meridian systems can compete.

Part of that must be attributed to just how quiet the Navigator is on the road. There's nothing for the stereo to compete with; the engine is almost undetectable at low loads and there's no road noise intrusion while driving in the city. It's also got a ton of room in the suspension to soak up big bumps, making it one of the comfiest city rides on the market.

The luxury doesn't stop there, as the Navigator offers every single capability you'd need in a car. It's got an absurdly massive interior with room for six adults and even a seventh — albeit thinner person — in the middle seat in the back. The second-row chairs are massive, with their own heating function and center console. Climate toggles and controls for the massive panoramic sunroof are accessible through a middle-row control panel, so the cheap seats aren't a punishment.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make an appearance, but Ford's infotainment system is good enough that we preferred using it. There are lots of nice, physical buttons to control the endless list of active safety and convenience features. Most importantly, there's a lot of tech to help rein in the massive size of the barge. You'll be thankful for the 360-degree camera and automatic parking function, which works in parallel and perpendicular parking.